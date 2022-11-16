Messi scores as Argentina routs UAE 5-0 in World Cup warmup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lionel Messi has emerged unscathed from Argentina’s final World Cup warmup and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates as the pre-tournament favorites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games. Messi scored his team’s fourth goal right before the break. He also set up Julián Álvarez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Angel di Maria scored twice in between. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made four changes at half time but opted against resting his star player. Inter Milan forward Joaquín Correa got the visitors’ fifth goal on the hour mark. Argentina starts its World Cup tournament against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. Saudi Arabia earlier lost 1-0 against Croatia in Riyadh.

