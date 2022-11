DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Injury-hit France has arrived in Qatar to begin the defense of its World Cup title, with coach Didier Deschamps leading the squad off the plane after it landed. The squad taking part in stretching exercises before having dinner. Forward Randal Kolo Muani was called up on Wednesday morning to replace the injured Christopher Nkunku. He was expected to join the squad on Thursday evening.

