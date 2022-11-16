Calijah Kancey embracing Aaron Donald’s legacy at Pittsburgh
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is ready to be the latest in a long line of Panthers who have made their way to the NFL. Kancey is a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award given to the top defensive player in college football. At 6 feet tall and 280 pounds, Kancey is undersized for a defensive tackle. He makes up for his lack of size with quickness and football IQ. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi likens Kancey to former Panther and current NFL star Aaron Donald. Kancey says Donald has helped pave the way for smaller defensive tackles to thrive in the pros.