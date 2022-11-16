OMAHA, Neb. — Led by Jalen Windham’s 15 points, the Ball State Cardinals defeated the Omaha Mavericks 71-61 on Wednesday night. The Cardinals improved to 2-1 with the victory and the Mavericks fell to 1-3.

