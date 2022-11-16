At age 33, Houston still adding to sack total with Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Justin Houston already has 8 1/2 sacks this season despite missing three games. The 33-year-old linebacker has 6 1/2 sacks in three games since returning from a groin injury. His Baltimore Ravens won each of those. Houston has raised his career sack total to 110 1/2. He already has his highest mark in a season since he had 11 in 2019 with Indianapolis. He’s had multiple sacks in each of the past three games. And he earned AFC defensive player of the week honors after contributing 2 1/2 sacks and an interception at New Orleans on Nov. 7.

