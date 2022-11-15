U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia spokesperson has confirmed that a student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus. Spokesperson Brian Coy says the suspect in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., joined about two dozen other students who traveled about 120 miles from UVA’s campus in Charlottesville to Washington for the field trip Sunday. Police say Jones, a former member of the school’s football team, shot and killed three current team members and wounded two other students.

