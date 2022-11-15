Mexico striker Raul Jimenez to make return against Sweden
GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Wolverhampton striker Raul Jimenez is set to play his first game since August when Mexico takes on Sweden on Wednesday in its final warmup for the Qatar World Cup. Jimenez has been sidelined with a groin injury since Wolves played Bournemouth on Aug. 31 in the Premier League but is hoping to regain full match fitness for the World Cup after being included in Mexico´s 26-man roster despite the concerns of his club coach Julian Lopetegui.