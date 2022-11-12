Williams, Auburn hold on for 13-10 victory over Texas A&M

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby each rushed for 121 yards and Auburn held on for a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M, in a battle of teams tied for last in their division. Colby Wooden’s fourth-quarter strip-sack set up the decisive field goal by freshman Alex McPherson for the Tigers, who got their first win in two tries under interim coach Carnell Williams. Auburn and the Aggies had been bringing up the rear in the Western Division and both had lost five straight. Conner Weigman’s 17-yard touchdown to Jalen Preston with 1:33 left kept the Aggies alive.

