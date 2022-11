HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Eli Sawyer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown, Jessie Britt ran for 120 yards and Southeastern Louisiana stuffed Northwestern State 23-7. The Lions controlled from the outset maintaining possession for 37:22 to 22:27 for the Demons and converted 11 of 19 third-down tries. Northwestern scored when Zachary Clement threw a 31-yard touchdown to Travon Jones late in the third quarter.

