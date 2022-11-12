Perry accounts for 4 TDs, FAU beats rival FIU 52-7

MIAMI (AP) — Nkosi Perry passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help Florida Atlantic beat rival Florida International 52-7 for the Owls’ sixth consecutive win in the series known as the Shula Bowl. Jaylen Wester picked off a pass on the first play from scrimmage and Perry scored on a 1-yard run to make it 7-0 just 44 seconds in. Perry added a 5-yard TD pass to Je’Quan Burton with 8:46 left in the first quarter and his 3-yard scoring run capped a 13-play, 83-yard drive that made it 21-0 going into the second. Grayson James finished 9-of-26 passing for 56 yards and added 47 yards rushing and a score for FIU (4-6, 2-4). His 28-yard touchdown run made it 24-7 with 10:47 left in the first half.

