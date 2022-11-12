Nottingham Forest beats Palace 1-0 after Zaha’s penalty miss

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League standings heading into the break for the World Cup by beating Crystal Palace 1-0. Morgan Gibbs-White continued to show why Forest broke its transfer record to sign him in the summer as his 54th-minute goal earned the win that sees the team move to within a point of safety. It was the perfect end to the first phase of Forest’s return to the top flight after 23 years away and will give Steve Cooper’s team real hope it can kick on after the World Cup and pull away from relegation danger. Wilfried Zaha missed his fourth penalty of 2022 in the first half for Palace.

