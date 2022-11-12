No. 4 TCU tops No. 18 Texas 17-10 to earn Big 12 title berth
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke open a tense defensive struggle, and No. 4 TCU beat No. 18 Texas 17-10 to clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who was sacked four times in the first half and hounded all game, connected with Quentin Johnston for a 31-yard touchdown over broken coverage in the fourth quarter. The TCU defense turned in its best game of the season. The Horned Frogs held Texas running back Bijan Robinson to 29 yards.