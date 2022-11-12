BUFFALO, N.Y. — Led by Vado Morse’s 22 points, the James Madison Dukes defeated the Buffalo Bulls 97-62 on Saturday. The Dukes are now 3-0 on the season, while the Bulls fell to 1-1.

