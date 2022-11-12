Dual-threat Hunter leads Howard past S.C. State 28-14

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jarett Hunter accounted for 192 total yards and three touchdowns and Howard scored four answered touchdowns in beating South Carolina State 28-14. The Bulldogs took their lone lead when Prometheus Franklin II threw a 22-yard touchdown to Jordan Smith on their third drive of the game. Howard countered on its following drive when Hunter ran it in from the 7 to tie it at 7-all. In the second quarter, Kasey Hawthorne scored on a 5-yard run for a 14-7 lead. Franklin threw for 70 yards and ran for 44 for South Carolina State.

