Drake’s 2 TDs on defense helps ULM edge Georgia State 31-28

ATLANTA (AP) — Linebacker Quae Drake scored two touchdowns to help Louisiana-Monroe edge Georgia State 31-28. Calum Sutherland’s 54-yard field goal pulled UL Monroe within 28-23 early in the fourth quarter. With 6:23 to play, Drake intercepted a Darren Grainger pass and returned it 34 yards to the end zone for UL Monroe’s first lead and the win. Georgia State turned it over on downs on its last two possessions. Drake also returned a blocked punt for a score for UL Monroe (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Grainger threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for Georgia State (4-6, 3-3).

