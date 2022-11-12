Cornell holds off Dartmouth 17-13 when last play is OB

ITHICA, N.Y. (AP) — Davon Kiser had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Cornell pulled out a 17-13 win over Dartmouth when it was ruled the Big Green’s reception on the last play was out of the end zone. After the Big Red missed a field goal with 1:29 to play, the Big Green drove 60 yards to the Cornell 8-yard line with four seconds to play, despite no time outs. However, Nick Howard’s pass carried Jonny Barrett out of the end zone.Howard completed 6 of 9 passes, including a 14-yard completion on fourth-and-5 to get the ball to the 8. Then Howard hit Barrett on a fade pass in the right corner but Barrett could not get a foot down.

