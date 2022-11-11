Jones debuts with 21 as No. 3 Texas stops Louisiana 68-45

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Taylor Jones had 21 points and five blocks in her debut for Texas after transferring from Oregon State, and the No. 3 Longhorns defeated Louisiana 68-45. The Longhorns opened their season without their best player, point guard Rori Harmon, who wore a protective boot on her right foot. Texas released a statement before the game that gave no details on Harmon’s injury and said her status is day to day. Harmon, a sophomore, led Texas to the Big 12 tournament championship last season. Jones, a 6-foot-4 junior, made 6 of 9 shots from the field 9 of 14 free throws while playing 22 minutes.

