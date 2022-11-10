US women fall to Germany, 1st 3-game losing streak since ’93

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The United States women lost again, falling 2-1 to Germany for their first three-game skid since 1993 and first home defeat in more than five years. Paula Krumbiegel scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute for third-ranked Germany in the exhibition at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Rapinoe scored in the 85th minute for the top-ranked Americans, who had been unbeaten in 71 straight games at home. The team’s last loss on U.S. soil was to Australia in July 2017. The U.S. lost at England and Spain last month.

