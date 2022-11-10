No. 7 LSU looks to strengthen SEC West position vs. Arkansas

No. 7 LSU would win the SEC West for the first time since 2019 with a victory Saturday over Arkansas, coupled with an Alabama win over Ole Miss. For first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly, whose team was picked preseason fifth in the division by media members, it would be an unexpected feat accomplished. Even with a loss or an Ole Miss win, the Tigers would still remain in contention for the division crown. The Razorbacks could become bowl eligible and keep the Golden Boot trophy in Fayetteville back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014-15.

