Madrid beats Cádiz to cut Barça’s lead ahead of World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has halted its two-match winless streak in the Spanish league by defeating relegation-threatened Cádiz 2-1 to go into the World Cup break closer to leader Barcelona. Éder Militão and Toni Kroos scored a goal in each half for Madrid. The defending champions moved within two points of its Catalan rival entering the World Cup stoppage. Madrid was coming off its first league loss of the season against Rayo Vallecano on Monday. It had drawn with Girona at home in the previous round. Madrid’s only other loss of the season came at Leipzig in the group stage of the Champions League last month.

