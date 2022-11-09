US’s Matt Turner likely will have month between matches

American goalkeeper Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal’s third-round League Cup game against Brighton and likely will head to the World Cup without having played a competitive match in a month. Turner, a 28-year-old from New Jersey, has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven. He has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal’s No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale. Arsenal’s final pre-World Cup game is at Wolverhampton on Saturday. The U.S. opens the World Cup on Nov. 21 against Wales.

