Tipton scores 21, Bellarmine holds off Louisville 67-66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton had 21 points, Bash Wieland added 13 and Bellarmine survived a late Louisville rally to stun the Cardinals 67-66 on Wednesday night and spoil Kenny Payne’s debut as coach. Facing Louisville for the first time since 2006, the Knights trailed 15-14 before scoring 11 consecutive points for the lead. They never trailed after that and led by 14 late in the half. The Cardinals slowly fought back to within 59-55 with 6:41 remaining before Bellarmine answered with an 8-0 spurt to stretch its lead back to 12. Louisville rallied to within 67-66 with 1:02 left but squandered chances after that. Jae’Lyn Withers had 17 points for the Cardinals.

