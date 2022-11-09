Rodgers says time helps him appreciate years with McCarthy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the passage of time has given him a greater appreciation of the seasons he spent playing for Mike McCarthy. McCarthy now is with the Dallas Cowboys and will return to Lambeau Field on Sunday to face the team he coached to a 125-77-2 record from 2006-18. McCarthy coached Green Bay during the 2010 season when the Packers won their lone Super Bowl title during Rodgers’ playing career. Their relationship soured during McCarthy’s latter seasons in Green Bay. Rodgers looked back fondly on those years Wednesday while speaking to reporters.

