Qatar again denies claim of cash offers to World Cup voters

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A longstanding whistleblower allegation that Qatar offered cash to voters during its winning bid to host the World Cup was denied again by officials in a Netflix documentary. The four-part show FIFA Uncovered directly put the question to key Qatari official Hassan Al-Thawadi. Whistleblower Phaedra Almajid tells the program she and Al-Thawadi were in the room in 2010 when $1.5 million was offered to each of three FIFA voters from Africa for their national soccer bodies. Al-Thawadi tells interviewers for the Netflix show the claims are “inherently false and there are facts on the ground that prove they are false.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.