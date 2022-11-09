Oilers’ Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers say forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton’s 3-2 win at Tampa Bay. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon’s skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. He issued a statement Wednesday on social media expressing gratitude for the quick and efficient care he received.

