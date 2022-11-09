No. 12 North Carolina women open with 91-59 victory

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 in the season opener for both teams. Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13 points each for the Tar Heels, who shot 58% from the field — while limiting the Lady Tigers to 34% shooting, and scored 22 points off 20 Jackson State turnovers, including 16 UNC steals. Jariyah Covington led Jackson State with 19 points.

