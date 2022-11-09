Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt win MLB’s Hank Aaron Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — New AL home run king Aaron Judge and St. Louis slugger Paul Goldschmidt have won Hank Aaron Awards that reward the most outstanding offensive performers in each league. Judge and Goldschmidt are both finalists for the Most Valuable Player honors that will be presented next week by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Now a free agent, Judge hit 62 home runs last season with the New York Yankees, topping the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961. The awards are sanctioned by Major League Baseball and named for the Hall of Fame Braves outfielder.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.