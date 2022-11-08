Scheifele scores 2 as surging Jets beat Stars 5-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice in Winnipeg’s four-goal second period, leading the Jets to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Mason Appleton had a goal and two assists, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Saku Maenalanen also scored to help Winnipeg extend its point streak to seven games (6-0-1). Kyle Connor had three assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves. Jason Robertson scored for Dallas, extending his goal-scoring streak to six games, and Scott Wedgewood finished with 28 saves. The Stars snapped a three-game win streak.

