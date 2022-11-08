Musetti gets off to strong start at Next Gen ATP Finals

MILAN (AP) — Tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti got off to a strong start at the Next Gen ATP Finals with a 4-2, 4-2, 4-2 win over Tseng Chun-hsin. Musetti is the highest-seeded player for the year-ending tournament for the 21-and-under players after Paris Masters champion Holger Rune withdrew to be an alternate for the ATP Finals. Jiri Lehecka beat Francesco Passaro 4-1, 4-3 (7), 4-1 and Brandon Nakashima defeated Matteo Arnaldi 2-4, 4-3 (7), 4-3 (4), 3-4 (4), 4-2. New rules for this edition include only one sit-down per set and coaching during an opponent’s medical time out or toilet break.

