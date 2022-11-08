Garzon scores 19 in debut, No. 11 Indiana women beat Vermont

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Yarden Garzon scored 19 points in her freshman debut, Mackenzie Holmes added 16 points and No. 11 Indiana rolled to an 86-49 victory over Vermont in a season opener. Garzon, a 6-foot-3 guard from Ra’Anana, Isreal, was 7 of 12 from the floor and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Holmes made 7 of 9 field goals. Grace Berger, who led the Hoosiers in scoring last season averaging 16.2 points, added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Sara Scalia chipped in 11 points and made three 3s for Indiana. Emma Utterback scored 19 points to lead Vermont.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.