Amid playbooks and studies, Big Ten players ponder elections

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Greg Schiano believes there is more to football than blocking, tackling, schemes, blitzes, run-pass options and whatever else is involved in the game. The 56-year-old Rutgers coach says football teaches life lessons. It’s about players and coaches working hard for a common goal, building relations and reacting to success and adversity while attending college, a job of sorts. It’s a microcosm of society. Schiano loves to talk about life when the opportunity presents itself, and November is a good month for that. It starts with Election Day and quickly turns to Veterans Day.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.