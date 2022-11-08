2026 Olympic speedskating oval to get $50 million roof

ROME (AP) — Another expensive venue for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics has been approved with a 50 million euro ($50 million) project slated to place a roof over the outdoor speedkating oval in Baselga di Piné. Officials in the Trentino region gave the go ahead for a preliminary design at a city council meeting. The Milan-Cortina organizing committee says it can’t comment on “a choice made by Baselga,” but noted that speedskating was slated for Baselga in the bid dossier and that the International Skating Union prefers an indoor oval. The move comes after 80 million euros ($80 million) was set aside renovate the historic sliding track in Cortina.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.