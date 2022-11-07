Tshiebwe, Wheeler miss opener for No. 4 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, was sidelined for the fourth-ranked Wildcats’ opener against Howard. The school announced before Monday’s game that the 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe and guard Sahvir Wheeler were out because of injuries. Sophomore forward Daimion Collins missed the game for personal reasons. Tshiebwe had a procedure on his right knee knee last month and said on media day he anticipated being ready for the opener. He did some pregame stretching and was honored with his Naismith Trophy as Player of the Year before taking his seat on the bench.

