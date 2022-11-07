Brazil World Cup squad includes 9 forwards, Dani Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has included nine forwards in his World Cup squad. The number highlights the wealth of Brazil’s attacking options. Neymar spearheads the attack which also features relative youngsters Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo. Dani Alves, the 39-year-old former Barcelona right back, is on the 26-man list. Coach Tite says he narrowed down his list from 55 players he and his staff have been monitoring since 2018. Brazil will face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

