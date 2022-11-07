Ben Simmons set to return to Nets in Dallas on Monday night

DALLAS (AP) — Ben Simmons is expected to return to the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup against Dallas after missing four games because of left knee soreness. The Nets upgraded Simmons from questionable to available Monday, and Simmons told reporters at their shootaround that he expected to play and be limited to about 20 minutes. Simmons didn’t travel with the Nets to Washington and Charlotte for the first two games of their three-game trip so he could continue getting treatment in hopes of reducing the swelling in his knee. Simmons last played in a loss to Indiana on Oct. 29. The Nets went 3-1 in his absence.

