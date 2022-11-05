St Francis uses 24-point 3rd quarter to top Georgetown 38-24

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Sliwoski threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns, Makai Jackson had nine catches for 116 yards and St. Francis (Pa.) used a 24-point third quarter to beat Georgetown 38-24. St. Francis had already clinched Northeast Conference’s automatic spot to the FCS playoffs last week. Sliwoski’s 15-yard connection to Elijah Sarratt with 1:43 left in the third capped St. Francis’ scoring run. Jordan Jackson and QuaSean Holmes had short touchdown runs and Alex Schmoke made a 47-yard field goal in the frame. Travell Cook also made an interception in the third quarter, and the St. Francis defense limited Georgetown to 15 first downs and 313 yards with two turnovers.

