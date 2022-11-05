Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders’ 5-game win streak, 3-0

DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal. Husso’s shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career. Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for the Islanders, who were blanked for the first time this season.

