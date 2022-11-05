Houston 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after injuring his right knee in Game 5. Houston replaced him on its active roster with rookie catcher Korey Lee. Gurriel collided with Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins during a rundown between third base and home plate on Chas McCormick’s seven-inning grounder on Thursday night, taking a knee to his head. Trey Mancini hit for Gurriel in the eighth, and Astros manager Dusty Baker said after the game that Gurriel’s knee was sore.

