Haaland sends Man City top with late winner against Fulham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland came off the bench to send 10-man Manchester City to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Fulham. The Norwegian striker’s injury-time penalty moved City above Arsenal, which plays Chelsea on Sunday. It sparked huge celebrations inside the Etihad Stadium on a day when City looked set to be frustrated by a well-organized Fulham and potentially lose ground at the top.

