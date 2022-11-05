Ex-NBA guard Gordon arrested after security guard punched

CHICAGO (AP) — Police in Chicago say former NBA player Ben Gordon has been arrested after a McDonald’s security guard was punched in the face. The Chicago Tribune reports that the 39-year-old Gordon was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact. Gordon, who played for four teams during his NBA career, was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Friday when police responded to a report of a disturbance. One man was hit in the face and thrown to the ground. Another man was pushed and also thrown to the ground. Gordon was arrested at the scene. Gordon was charged last month for allegedly punching his young son at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

