Daniels, No. 15 LSU outlast No. 6 Alabama, 32-31 in OT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels ran for 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion, and 15th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31. The result gave first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The riveting game included six second-half lead changes and a tying field goal by Alabama in the final minute. It gave LSU control of the SEC West with two league games remaining. Alabama lost its second conference game and saw its chances of returning to the College Football Playoff take a big hit. Fans stormed the field after LSU’s first home victory over Alabama since 2010.

