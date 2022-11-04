Howard’s TD run in OT gets Alcorn St. past Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jarveon Howard had 125 yards rushing that included a touchdown run in overtime and Alcorn State beat Prairie View A&M 23-16. Javonta Leatherwood’s 5-yard touchdown run for Alcorn State tied the game 16-16 with 6:48 remaining. Howard scored on a 2-yard run to open the extra period before Tavarian McCullum intercepted a Trazon Connley pass to end it. Alcorn State (4-5, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) ended a three-game losing streak and has won the last five meetings against Prairie View A&M (5-4, 4-2).

