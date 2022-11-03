Dest hurt, Turner misses another game as US injuries mount

AC Milan right back Sergiño Dest is the latest injury worry for the United States ahead of the World Cup, and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner missed his third straight match Thursday. Dest did not play in Milan’s Champions League group stage finale against Salzburg on Wednesday because of adductor fatigue. Turner did not dress for the Gunners’ Europa League group stage finale against Zurich. Turner has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven and has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal’s No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his roster Wednesday.

By The Associated Press

