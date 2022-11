This weekend has some momentous games in the SEC. Top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia hosts No. 2 Tennessee in a marquee showdown likely to determine the East Division winner. No. 6 Alabama visits No. 15 LSU in a battle for West supremacy. Those four schools are all in the top 10 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, too.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.