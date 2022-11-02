Dutch supermarket scraps World Cup-linked ad after criticism

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch supermarket chain has scrapped a television advertisement linked to the World Cup in Qatar that included scenes showing people dancing on scaffolding at a building site. The Jumbo supermarket advertisement for a shopping bag that doubles as an orange sleeveless sweater that supporters can wear when they cheer on the Dutch national soccer team drew criticism for making light of the plight of migrant workers in Qatar. Human Rights Watch spokesman Jan Kooy called “tasteless and tone-deaf.” Jumbo says it was immediately halting the campaign because it realizes “that a link can be made between this advertisement and the appalling working conditions in Qatar and that was never our intention.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.