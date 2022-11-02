Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry expects suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson to play on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game ban ends for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions. Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans. It will be Watson’s first regular-season game in 700 days.

