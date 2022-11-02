Chase Young returns to practice with Washington Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young is back practicing with the Washington Commanders nearly a year since tearing the ACL in his right knee. Young took part in individual drills Wednesday after the team started his 21-day clock to activate him off the physically unable to perform list. Coach Ron Rivera would not commit to Young playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Young, the team and doctors have taken it extra careful with the pass rusher’s recovery. Off the field an arrest was made in the August shooting of rookie Brian Robinson Jr. who returned to the field five weeks after the attempted robbery.

