Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff. Miami bolstered both sides of the ball, acquiring Chubb from Denver and running back Jeff Wilson from Miami. The Dolphins are trying to catch the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, who got Hines from Indianapolis. The NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings added Hockenson after placing Irv Smith on injured reserve.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.