Ohio snaps Buffalo’s 5-game win streak behind Rourke’s 5 TDs

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw for 317 yards and five touchdowns, Sam Wiglusz had 131 yards receiving and two scores, and Ohio beat Buffalo 45-24. Rourke threw for three touchdowns in the first half to help build a 24-10 lead. Ohio took a 7-0 lead on its first possession when Rourke lofted it into the corner of the end zone to Wiglusz for a 16-yard score. The duo connected again from 5-yards out for Wiglusz’s ninth touchdown catch of the season. All six of Wiglusz’s catches came in the first half. Cam Dorsey had 52 yards rushing and a touchdown for Ohio. The Bobcats defense forced three turnovers, including a strip sack with 13:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. Cole Snyder was 25 of 49 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Buffalo.

