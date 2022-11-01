Hughes and Sharangovich help Devils beat Canucks 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Jack Hughes each scored and had an assist to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2. Nico Hischier, Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer also had goals for the Devils, who won their fourth game in a row for the first time since October 2018. Bo Horvat replied for the Canucks with a pair of power-play goals. J.T. Miller assisted on both. New Jersey netminder Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves and improved his career record against Vancouver to 5-0-0. Thatcher Demko stopped 32 of 36 shots for the Canucks.

